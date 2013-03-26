You Should Be Able To Read Your Kindle During Takeoffs And Landings By This Time Next Year

Flickr/sundaykofaxThis time next year, you might be able to use your iPad and other reading devices during takeoff and landing.



By the end of this year, the Federal Aviation Administration hopes to announce plans to let passengers use tablets and other reading devices during the beginning and end of their flights, Nick Bilton of The New York Times reports. The use of mobile phones, however, would still be off limits.

According to Bilton’s sources, the F.A.A. is facing scrutiny for not letting people use reading devices during all phases of a flight, especially given that the agency allows the use of iPads in the cockpit.

Now, it’s under pressure to allow passengers to use their reading devices during takeoff and landing, or at least give scientific evidence as to why it’s not safe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.