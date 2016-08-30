New drone rules for businesses go into effect today -- here's what you need to know

The long-awaited regulations for commercial drones go into effect Monday, and it means clearer skies for businesses looking to fly.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s operational rules for small, commercial drones will put national licensing requirements in place and clarify the rules for flying. The rules only apply to drones under 55 pounds and for non-hobbyist drone use, like search-and-rescue missions, aerial photography or filming, and construction.

The rules don’t address using drones for delivery purposes.

The FAA regulations, which can be read in full here, dictate that the drone must stick to a maximum groundspeed of 100 miles per hour, fly no higher than a maximum altitude of 400 feet from the operator, and yield the right of way to other aircrafts.

The rules also ban flying the drones at night and requires that operators be at least 16 years of age and pass a knowledge test or complete an online training course. Those looking to fly at night or operate above 400 feet will need to apply for a waiver.

The FAA claims that the drone rules could generate more than $82 billion and create more than 100,000 jobs over the next 10 years.

