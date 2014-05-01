FAA Temporarily Halts All Departures From Los Angeles International Airport

Takeoffs were temporarily halted at Los Angeles International Airport and other California airports due to “computer issues,” KTLA reported.

The “ground stop” — announced at 2:13 p.m. — only applied to departing flights, an FAA spokesperson told Reuters.

The FAA lifted the halt around 3:30 p.m., telling KTLA it was “gradually restoring the system.”

John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana and Bob Hope Airport in Burbank were also affected by the ground stop order, Los Angeles Times reports.

“As the Southern California air system recovers, please check with your airlines for flight status at LAX,” the official LAX Twitter account wrote.

