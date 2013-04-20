The FAA Has Approved The Return Of The Boeing Dreamliner To Service

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will allow the troubled 787 Dreamliner passenger jet to return to service after approving Boeing’s redesigned battery system, a spokesperson told Business Insider.



The passenger jet, which promises fuel savings through new composite materials and a powerful lithium-ion battery, has been out of service since the FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive on January 16, following two incidents in which that battery failed.

The “comprehensive and robust” three-part fix calls for stopping battery cells from short-circuiting in the first place, preventing such a failure from spreading throughout the battery, and making sure the plane is not damaged if all that happens anyway, with a sealed battery enclosure.

It does not address the root cause of the failures, which is still unknown, and likely to remain that way.

