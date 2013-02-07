Disaster-Struck Boeing Dreamliner Approved A One-Time Flight

Photo: Boeing

The FAA has approved a one-time “ferry flight” tomorrow for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, so a grounded jet can be moved from Texas to Everett, Washington, where Boeing is based.A ferry flight is used to reposition aircraft, not for testing or to transport passengers.



Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood had said regulators would not allow any ferry flights until the investigation into failures of the 787’s batteries is complete, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

In a statement, Boeing said:

Under permission from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration Boeing is conducting a ferry flight of a Boeing-owned 787. The flight is planned for Thursday, Feb. 7.

While our work to determine the cause of the recent battery incidents continues in coordination with appropriate regulatory authorities and investigation agencies, we are confident – as is the FAA – that the 787 is safe to operate for this activity. Safety of the crew on board is our top priority.

The ferry aeroplane, Line 43 has been in Texas for painting as part of our production process and will be returning to Everett, Wash.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s probe is far from over; officials will announce tomorrow the investigation will turn to the initial decision by the FAA to approve the plane for flight.

