FA plans 'enhanced security' for Arsenal v Chelsea FA Cup final after Manchester attack

The Football Association (FA) has confirmed that “enhanced” security measures will be in place for Saturday’s FA Cup final, following the terror attack at Manchester Arena on Monday evening.
“Fan safety is of paramount importance and we have robust security measures in place at Wembley Stadium,” an FA spokesperson said of the match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium, according to the BBC.
They added: “In collaboration with the Metropolitan Police and the local authorities there will be an enhanced security operation for all upcoming events.
“All supporters are encouraged to arrive for events at Wembley Stadium as early as possible for security checks and to avoid any delays in entering the stadium.”
Wembley will host three significant football matches this weekend with the FA Cup final, the League Two play-off final, and Championship play-off final taking place on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday respectively.
More from Alan Dawson:
- UEFA Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax to go ahead following Manchester attack
- Floyd Mayweather invited Anthony Joshua to his Las Vegas gym so he can improve one thing — his defence
- These are the 10 best goals of the 2016/17 Premier League season
- This is how much prize money each Premier League club won in the most lucrative season ever
- Here’s how much money Arsenal has lost after failing to qualify for the Champions League
NOW WATCH: We took an intense yoga lesson from a WWE legend
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.