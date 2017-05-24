FA plans 'enhanced security' for Arsenal v Chelsea FA Cup final after Manchester attack

Steve Parsons / PA Wire Robust security measures will be in place at Wembley Stadium.

The Football Association (FA) has confirmed that “enhanced” security measures will be in place for Saturday’s FA Cup final, following the terror attack at Manchester Arena on Monday evening.

“Fan safety is of paramount importance and we have robust security measures in place at Wembley Stadium,” an FA spokesperson said of the match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium, according to the BBC.

They added: “In collaboration with the Metropolitan Police and the local authorities there will be an enhanced security operation for all upcoming events.

“All supporters are encouraged to arrive for events at Wembley Stadium as early as possible for security checks and to avoid any delays in entering the stadium.”

Wembley will host three significant football matches this weekend with the FA Cup final, the League Two play-off final, and Championship play-off final taking place on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday respectively.

