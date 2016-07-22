Watch an F/A-18 Super Hornet get built from the ground up

F/A-18 Super Hornets are a seriously incredible plane.

A multirole fighter capable of carrying out a variety of missions, Boeing’s Super Hornet is fully capable of operating aboard aircraft carriers. And with the capacity to carry air-to-air missiles as well as precision guided bombs and air-to-ground missiles, the F/A-18 is fully able to engage in a wide variety of targets.

Perhaps, one of the few things more amazing than the F/A-18’s capabilities is watching it be built. The following video, from The Boeing Store, shows a time lapse of a Super Hornet being built from start to finish.





