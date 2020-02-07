The upcoming 'Fast and Furious' movie, 'F9,' is on track to be one of the franchise's biggest box-office hits

Universal Vin Diesel in ‘F9’

There are already major signs that “F9,” the upcoming “Fast and Furious” movie, will be a huge hit at the box office.

The movie is outpacing “The Fate of the Furious” by 50% in advance ticket sales at the same point in its sales cycle, according to ticket service Fandango.

“F9” is also selling nearly four times as many advance tickets as the “Fast and Furious” spin-off, “Hobbs and Shaw,” did in the same time period, Fandango said.

“F9,” the upcoming ninth “Fast and Furious” movie, is already a major force at the box office and it doesn’t hit theatres until May.

The movie is outpacing 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious” by 50% in advance ticket sales at the same point in its sales cycle, Fandango said on Thursday. Tickets went on sale last week after the debut of the first trailer.

“The Fate of the Furious” opened with $US99 million domestically in its first weekend and went on to gross $US1.2 billion worldwide. The last two films in the main “Fast Saga,” “Fate of the Furious” and 2015’s “Furious 7,” both grossed over $US1 billion.

Fandango also said that “F9” is selling nearly four times as many advance tickets as last year’s “Fast and Furious’ spin-off, “Hobbs and Shaw,” did in the same time period. “Hobbs and Shaw” opened with $US60 million domestically and earned $US760 million worldwide.

With Justin Lin, who has directed four “Fast and Furious” movies and transformed it into a global blockbuster franchise, returning along with the core cast, “F9” is being touted as a return to the series’ roots. Fan-favourite character Han, played by Sung Kang, is even returning after being thought dead.

“F9” opens on May 22 in the US and many other markets.

