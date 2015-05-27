This awesome Excel shortcut keeps spreadsheets in order

There is nothing more frustrating than when someone pastes a value on top of a formula in your spreadsheet. This can ruin a beautiful excel model. And it can take a while to fix because you have to find the problem cell.

The F5 key saves time in Excel by letting you jump to specific cells or named ranges. But that isn’t all it can do. Use this key to identify hard-coded values in a spreadsheet and protect your financial models from lazy junior analysts.

Produced by Sara Silverstein

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.