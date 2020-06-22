The founder of fitness juggernaut F45 has stepped down from the business, as its IPO plans stall

SMH / Peter Braig

Rob Deutsch, the founder of fitness juggernaut F45, has stepped down from the business as its plans for an initial public offering have stalled.

The Australian fitness chain which was valued at $645 million last year has more than 1700 outlets around the world.

F45 offers 45 minute classes based on functional high intensity interval and circuit training and its investors include actor Mark Wahlberg who took a minority stake in the business last year alongside FOD Capital.

Mr Deutsch started F45 in 2013 with personal trainer Luke Istomin and the pair then brought in franchise expert Adam Gilchrist (not the cricketer) to drive its expansion.

However Mr Istomin left the business in 2016 after what he said were “creative differences” and company searches show Mr Deutsch ceased his role as a director on 9 March this year just before the coronavirus pandemic battered the business.

Mr Gilchrist and F45’s chief financial officer Christopher Payne are the fitness chain’s two sole remaining directors.

Mr Deutsch recently posted on Instagram that he had transitioned out of his role as chief executive but remained a shareholder.

“As the founder of F45, I’ve had the privilege of helping build the company into one of the fastest-growing fitness franchises in the world,” he said. “My time at F45 has been deeply rewarding and enjoyable. I am incredibly thankful for the business partnerships and friends made along the way.”

Mr Deutsch said he was working on a new venture and he has recently been listed as a director of the businesses R2 Capital and Youngr.

“The F45 future is bright, and I look forward to watching from afar,” he said in his Instagram post. “I look to the future with optimism and wish all friends, family, and franchisees a safe journey through this challenging time. I have a sneaking suspicion we will meet again soon in the wellness space.”

Mr Deutsch said he expected to announce his new venture in the next few weeks but declined to comment further.

He deleted his Instagram account on Friday.

Like other fitness businesses F45 has faced major challenges through the coronavirus lockdown and some franchisees have been critical of how they have been treated.

One franchisee, who wanted to remain anonymous, said F45 had pivoted to online workouts for an alternate stream of income.

“True to form they have announced to the owners network that they will now charge for this service, billed directly to headquarters, and pay owners a mere 50 per cent of the income,” the franchisee said. “It is the nail in the coffin for franchisees.”

However other franchisees praised F45’s approach during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Their response to this global pandemic has been beyond anyone’s expectations,” franchisee Jacqueline Karim said.

“They halted franchise fees. I cannot give them enough credit.”

In January Bloomberg reported F45 had filed confidentially for an IPO in the United States, with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan advising on the listing but five months on F45 has failed to file any documents to commence the IPO.

F45 and Mr Gilchrist declined to comment.

