This is what it looks like when a pilot ejects from America's most expensive war machine

To figher pilots, “punching out” is always a last resort, but in an emergency, the ejection seat system is a lifesaver.

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II features a two-step ejection process, which is designed by manufacturers Martin-Baker.

According to Lockheed Martin, the bubble-shaped clear canopy is either jetisoned off or breached by an “imbedded explosive cord charge.”

Second, the seat and its occupant are launched upward via a rail system through the opening to clear them of the jet. A Zero-Zero (zero altitude and zero airspeed) ejection seat safely extracts the pilot upward, regardless of the troubled jet’s flight orientation. The seat lands them safely following unrecoverable In-Flight Emergencies (IFEs) during low-altitude and low-speed flight, as well as from a static ground position. This technology uses small rockets to propel the seat upward to a safe altitude, and a small explosive charge rapidly employs their parachute allowing for a safe descent.

The whole process takes place in just seconds while the pilot undergoes an intense 12-14 G-force during the launch.



View the whole process in the video below:

