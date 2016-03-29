Say what you will about the F-35, but America's most expensive war machine has a gorgeous helmet

America’s most expensive weapons system ever has hit several snags on its march to combat readiness.

And while the $391 billion (and counting) F-35 Lightning II still faces delays in software development and a complex computer-based logistics system, photos released by Lockheed Martin show a helmet that more than matches the stealth fighter jet’s reputation for sophistication.

According to Lockheed Martin, every F-35 pilot wears the Generation III helmet for each training exercise and operational mission.

The F-35’s Distributed Aperture System (DAS), gives pilots the ability “look through” the airframe of the jet thanks to six infrared cameras mounted around the aircraft.

Pilots can also read their airspeed, altitude, targeting information, and threat warnings on the helmet’s visor, giving them “unprecedented situational awareness,” according to Lockheed Martin. What’s more, the helmet also gives pilots night vision via an integrated camera.

