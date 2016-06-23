F1 driver ties record with a 1.9-second pit stop at the European Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg grabbed all the headlines when he won his fifth Formula 1 race of the year at the European Grand Prix and looks set to win the championship. But it was Felipe Massa who tied a record for the fastest pit stop ever recorded.

Massa’s pit stop was timed at 1.92 seconds, equaling the pit stop of Red Bull Racing’s Mark Webber at the 2013 United States Grand Prix. At the time, Webber’s stop was the first pit stop to have an official timing under two seconds.

Here is a GIF of Massa’s pit stop. The full video can be seen below. Don’t blink.





Here is the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.