This Insane Formula One Steering Wheel Makes an XBOX Controller Look Like A Baby Toy

The Sauber Formula One (F1) racing team posted the image below of their C32-Ferrari’s steering wheel to their Google+ page.



In all, there appears to be 35 buttons, dials, and levers that control dozens of functions. In addition there are numerous LED lights and a digital readout.

Oh yeah, and the driver has to control all of these functions while travelling 150 mph in traffic.

According to Sauber, the most used controls are the downshift/upshift levers (left and right sides), which are used 2,750 times in an average race and as many as 4,270 times during the Singapore race (click on image for a larger view)…

And here is what the Sauber C32-Ferrari looks like on the course…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.