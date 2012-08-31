Watch An F1 Racecar Tear Through The Lincoln Tunnel At 190 MPH

Most drivers get through the Lincoln Tunnel at about 20 mph, if they’re lucky enough not to hit traffic. David Coulthard shot through at 190 mph.



Red Bull Racing is sponsoring the first Formula One Race in New Jersey next June, and wants everyone to know about it. To get the word out, it hired Coulthard to drive an F1 racecar through sections of the planned route, along the New Jersey waterfront and through the Lincoln Tunnel.

To skip to the tunnel stunt, jump to 1:19. Check it out:



