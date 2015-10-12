F1 driver Lewis Hamilton's champagne spraying antics hit Putin this time

Lewis Hamilton cranks up the bubbles after winning the Russian F1 Grand Prix as president Vladimir Putin retreats from the podium. Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images.

Mercedes-AMG Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton looks set to take out his third world championship after beating rival, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, to take out the Russian Grand Prix overnight.

Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg, who was championship leader going into Russia, was forced to retire with throttle problems and now sits in third place, just nine points behind Vettel.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo’s tough season continued when he retired four laps from the finish with suspension failure.

Hamilton’s ninth win for the season gave Mercedes the 2015 constructor’s championship with four races still left in the season. But the Brit’s lucky he hasn’t been sent to a Gulag today after his post-race antics with champagne saw Russian president Vladimir Putin sprayed as he left the podium after presenting Hamilton with his trophy.

It’s not the first time Hamilton’s run into a spot of bother of the magnum of Mumm. He was accused of sexism in Shanghai after deliberately spraying a podium model with champagne.

This time around Hamilton was swinging around from the crowd below to aim at his fellow racers. Putin was still making his way off stage and the arc of the champagne spray clearly hits the back of the Russian president’s suit.

Hamilton escaped unharmed.

