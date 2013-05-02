Here's What F Scott Fitzgerald Made From 'The Great Gatsby' Film Rights In 1926

F Scott Fitzgerald sold ‘Gatsby’ to Hollywood for $16,666.00 — nearly $220K today.

A handwritten ledger documenting author F Scott Fitzgerald’s film payments from 1919 through 1938 has just been released online



— shortly before the modern “Great Gatsby” movie adaptation opens in theatres May 10.According to Fitzgerald’s records, he sold the “Gatsby” film rights to Hollywood in 1926 for $16,666.00.

According to an inflation calculator, today that amount would be equal to $219,174.85.

Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming “Gatsby” has a production budget estimated at $127 million alone, while the 1974 film starring Robert Redford and Mia Farrow has grossed $20,563,273 since its release.

Fitzgerald’s Ledger documenting his film payments is part of the F Scott Fitzgerald collection in the Ernest F. Hollings Special Collections Library at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.

The ledger was meticulously divided into five sections: “Record of Published Fiction,” “Money Earned by Writing since Leaving Army,” “Published Miscelani (including movies) for which I was Paid,” “Zelda’s Earnings,” and “Outline Chart of my Life.”

Check out Fitzgerald’s movie industry earnings, in chronological order, before commissions were taken:

Head And Shoulders – $2,500.00

Myra Meets His Family – $1,000.00

The Off Shore Pirate – $2,250.00

‘Option on my output’ – $3,000.

The Beautiful And Damned – $2,500.00

This Side Of Paradise – $10,000.00

The Camel’s Back – $1,000.00

Grit – $2,000.00

Titles for Glimpses Of The Moon – $500.00

The Great Gatsby – $16,666.00

‘California work’ on Lipstick – $3,500 00

‘Additional Payment’ The Great Gatsby – $3,333.00

‘Treatment’ Metro Goldwyn Mayer – $6,000

Elizabeth Sudduth, director of the Ernest F. Hollings Library and Rare Books Collection at the University of South Carolina, points at items in a ledger owned by author F.Scott Fitzgerald.

Sudduth says the Fitzgerald collection is now valued at more than $4 million.

The university has digitized the ledger and put it online for scholars.

