'F*** My Life' Gets Book Deal

Twitter- and iPhone-friendly gripers’ blog fmylife.com — by Maxime Valette, Guillaume Passaglia and Didier Guedj — just got a book deal. Publisher’s Marketplace reports:

Based on the website (and the original French website and book), telling horrible, horrific, and humorous anecdotes of others’ misfortune, now with never-before-seen-entries and illustrations, to Ryan Doherty at Villard, for July publication, by Elsa Lafon at Michel Lafon Publishing in France (World English).

Here’s a sample of what goes on at F*** My Life:

