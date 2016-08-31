How the F-35A will dominate the US Air Force over the next 30 years

According to the US Air Force inventory projection over the next 3 decades, the force structure could get a lot more homogeneous, with only the F-35A, some F-15s, a handful of F-22s, and a new, as of yet undetermined of F-X fighter, patrolling the skies by 2046.

Of course, this projection represents the Air Force’s planning, which is subject to legislative oversight. But still, the above graphic shows just how strongly the force feels about the F-35A dominating the skies, and the A-10 and F-16 exiting the picture sooner rather than later.

While such long range predictions as this demand to be taken with a grain of salt, it shows the supreme confidence the Air Force has in the F-35A.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.