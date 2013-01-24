The F-22 May Simply Be Too Much For Pilots To Handle

Photo: via WikimediaCommons

Problems have plagued the F-22 Raptor since its inception.Flaking, toxic stealth coating with equally toxic glue. International dateline software glitches. Pilots nearly passing out from lack of oxygen and the feared “Raptor Cough.”



So the jet went through a battery of extensive tests, over many years, only for one general to suggest something completely unrelated to the configuration of the plane’s innards: Maybe human beings just weren’t physiologically equipped to max out the attributes of this total sky carnivore.

