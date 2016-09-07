This highlight reel shows why the F-22 is the most lethal combat plane in the game

Photo: Lockheed Martin via Getty Images

A recent video posted by WarLeaks on YouTube shows the F-22 Raptor in all its supermanueverable glory. The video shows near-vertical takeoffs, stunts, loops, and sound-barrier crushing afterburner-lit passes.

The F-22 Raptor’s ability to carry out insane aerial maneuvers, coupled with its integrated stealth design, makes it the most lethal combat plane in the world. Not only can the Raptor stay hidden and in complete control of a situation, as was recently the case in Syria, but it can get up close and dogfight with the best of them.

Watch the full video below:

