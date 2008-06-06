Future of DreamWorks: Spielberg and Stacey Snider to Universal, David Geffen Out

Variety.com:



“David Geffen, by nature a garrulous, congenial man, has been telling folks that he has had it with the film business and intends to focus on other interests. His comments have refocused attention on an interesting question: What will finally happen to DreamWorks?

Putting together fragments of information, this seems to be the answer: DreamWorks is busy raising money to facilitate a distribution deal at a major. The exit from Paramount seems firm; the likely destination, Universal. And given Geffen’s exit, Stacey Snider would become a full partner of Steven Spielberg. Jeffrey Katzenberg, of course, has his own home at Paramount running DreamWorks Animation, and is zeroing in on some formidable initiatives in the world of 3-D.

A deal at the newly charred Universal would be welcome to Spielberg, who has a long association with that company. (His offices there were not affected by the fire.) Whether it’s acceptable to Universal would depend on the terms of the distribution deal; a deal below 10% or 11% would not be an inducement.”

