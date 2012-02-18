One Lone Cessna Crept Into Marine One's Airspace With Some Highly Illegal Cargo

Photo: born1945 via flickr

Chalk this one up to the dumb stuff drug dealers do, or the biggest buzz-kill there ever was, either way it caused quite a ruckus aboard President Obama’s helicopter Marine One.The Navy Times reports that a privately owned Cessna unwittingly crept into the same Los Angeles airspace as the helicopter containing the president, Thursday afternoon.



In response, the North American Aerospace defence Command (NORAD) scrambled two F-16 fighters from March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, Calif. to intercept the plane and escort it down.

Once the single-engine was settled on the runway at Long Beach airport, U.S. immigration and Homeland Security found 40-pounds of marijuana on board and arrested the smuggler.

The pilot had apparently missed the FAA notification that air traffic was off-limits within an eight-mile radius of LAX Thursday afternoon.

The Cessna’s tail number was not disclosed and the pilot was turned over to Long Beach police for prosecution.

