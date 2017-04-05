Air Force fighter crashes near D.C.

US Air Force Photo An F-15C Eagle prepares to refuel with a KC-135R Stratotanker Sept. 12, 2013, en route to the Arctic Challenge Exercise in Norway.

An Air Force fighter has crashed just outside of Washington, D.C.

The aircraft went down in Clinton, Maryland on Wednesday, after two pilots were seen ejecting, WJLA reported.

It was not yet clear whether the jet was an F-15 or F-16. Ward Carroll, a retired naval aviator, told Business Insider that, since two aircrew ejected, it was either an F-15E or a trainer version of an F-16.

The jet is believed to be from the Air National Guard out of Joint Base Andrews, according to NBC News.

This story is developing and will be updated.

