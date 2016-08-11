Actor who plays the Flash says 'Justice League' wont change because of bad 'Suicide Squad' reviews

Warner Bros. Pictures The Flash says ‘Justice League’ won’t learn from ‘Suicide Squad’s’ mistakes.

Insanity, the saying goes, is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Which brings us to the team at Warner Bros. who at this point are actively refusing to make any sort of change that might lead to a good superhero movie, for once.

That’s according to Ezra Miller, who plays the speedster the Flash in the DC Cinematic Universe. The actor recently gave an interview where he said (in so many words) that the upcoming “Justice League” film wasn’t going to learn anything from the tidal wave of terrible reviews leveled against “Suicide Squad.”

Instead, the criticism is just “motivation.”

“You needn’t look any further than the ‘Suicide Squad’ director and cast response to the negative reviews to feel how negative critiques motivate us,” Miller told MTV News. “Ultimately, we can’t base anything on [the critical response]. As artists, we aim to please absolutely everybody with our work, but we also know that we have to keep expressing ourselves as best as we can express ourselves.”

Warner Bros. ‘Suicide Squad’ was largely panned by critics.

This seems like a bad plan because there are a lot of reasons why the DC films so far are getting poor reviews (and having massive drops at the box office when poor word-of-mouth gets around).

The dark, self-serious yet not self-aware tone of all the movies so far has largely been a bust. The wanton, empty destruction is getting old. And the edgy interpretation of the classic characters is both overstuffed and underdeveloped.

Though dire, these are fixable problems. That is, if Warner Bros. bothers to learn from their past mistakes.

Maybe it would behoove the studio to at least try to listen to the critics? Because they ain’t pleasing “absolutely everybody” with their work.

