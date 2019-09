What took so long? Ezra Merkin, the chairman of GMAC — and of course one of Bernie Madoff’s most prodigious feeders — is resigninng, says CNBC. This was only a matter of when, not if. The last thing GMAC, with all its troubles, needs is chairman distracted by years and years of incoming lawsuits.



