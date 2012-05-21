EZRA KLEIN: The Next Debt Ceiling Fight Could Be As Big As Lehman, And Change The Way World Markets See America

Want to get freaked out?



Watch the Washington Post’s Ezra Klein on Up with Chris Hayes this morning, wherein he explains how the next debt ceiling fight (that will happen next spring, most likely) make the last one look like cakewalk, since it will be happening in the context of the fiscal tightening (assuming that doesn’t get fixed).

The situation could be another Lehman moment that fundamentally rejiggers the way markets view America.



