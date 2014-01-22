Ezra Klein Is Leaving The Washington Post

Ezra Klein, the creator of The Washington Post’s “Wonkblog,” is leaving the publication for a “new venture,” the Post announced Tuesday morning.

The news was announced by managing editor Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, business editor Greg Schneider, and deputy business editor David Cho.

Two others — Melissa Bell, the director of platforms at The Washington Post; and Dylan Matthews, a member of the “Wonkblog” team and creator of the viral “Know More” blog — are also leaving with Klein.

Before deciding to depart, Klein reportedly sought an eight-figure investment to stay at the publication and build a new website, but did not get it. Klein’s proposal and subsequent departure came months after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos acquired the Post for $US250 million.

Klein has not given any details about the new project.

Poynter has the full memo on the trio’s departure:

We regret to announce that Ezra Klein, Melissa Bell and Dylan Matthews are leaving The Post for a new venture. All three were instrumental in two of The Post’s most successful digital initiatives, Wonkblog and Know More. We plan to continue building those brands and expanding their reach, and we’ll have some exciting announcements related to them in the coming days. When Ezra joined us in 2009, he was a wunderkind blogger with brash confidence and a burning desire to write a column in the print newspaper. As he leaves us, Ezra is still a brash wunderkind, but now his burning desire has a grander scope: He is looking to start his own news organisation, an ambition that befits someone with uncommon gifts of perception and analysis. Ezra’s passion and drive will be missed, but we will take pride in watching him chart out his new venture. Melissa has played a pivotal role in our digital strategy. As director of platforms, Melissa worked with the embedded developers to introduce WordPress as a secondary CMS, allowing for much of the development experimentation we’ve seen over the last year. She took over blog strategy and worked to hone the number of blogs and strengthen existing brands. She also managed to find time for some writing while here, driving our live coverage expansion, penning a Style column for more than a year, blogging for BlogPost and Style Blog and writing magazine stories. But her biggest strength is her personality, a combination of relentless determination and self-deprecating humour that helped her motivate young developers. Dylan Matthews is a wunderkind in his own right. A blogger since middle school, Dylan had freelanced for Slate and worked at the American Prospect — before his 18th birthday. He started contributing to Wonkblog while still a student at Harvard and jumped in full-time in 2012. Last year he launched Know More, which was an instant hit. We will miss his humour and sharp instincts for what works on the Web. Please join us in wishing Ezra, Melissa and Dylan the best and thanking them for their many contributions to The Post. Greg Schneider David Cho Emilio Garcia-Ruiz

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

