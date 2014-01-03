Ezra Klein Reportedly Sought An 'Eight-Figure' Investment To Stay And Build A New Site At The Washington Post

Ezra Klein

Ezra Klein, who runs The Washington Post’s “Wonkblog,” is reportedly planning to leave the newspaper, according to The New York Times’ Ravi Somaiya.

One of the more shocking nuggets from the report is that Klein reportedly sought an “eight-figure” investment from The Washington Post to create a new website. The project ultimately was not supported by Jeff Bezos, who recently took over as the paper’s owner.

Both the Times and The Huffington Post have reported over the past two weeks that it’s still possible for Klein to stay at The WaPo. But the Times reported that discussions involving his plans would have to be rekindled.

According to the Times, Klein has had discussions with potential investors and venture capitalists in the hopes of creating the website on his own. Those talks have come since WaPo management refused to back the project.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

