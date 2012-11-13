REPORT: MSNBC's Liberal Bulldog Ed Schultz Might Lose His Show To Ezra Klein

Buried in the third-to-last paragraph of Brian Stelter’s New York Times story about MSNBC coming to relish its role as the “anti-Fox” is this nugget:



Several MSNBC employees, who spoke about programming plans on the condition of anonymity, said the most likely candidate for a new show was the Washington Post columnist Ezra Klein, a frequent substitute for Ms. Maddow. Mr. Klein may start with a weekend time slot, but these people said the 8 p.m. weekday time slot held by Mr. Schultz was also a possibility.

Schultz, who has hosted “The Ed Show” since 2009 on the network, now anchors MSNBC’s 8 p.m. weeknight slot. Klein often guest hosts “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the 9 p.m. hour.

Klein’s broadcast style is more in line with that of Maddow — more soft-spoken and analytical than the loud, bombastic Schultz. Schultz memorably broke down on air after the Wisconsin recall election in June.

