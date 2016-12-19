Ezekiel Elliott celebrated a touchdown by jumping into a gigantic Salvation Army Christmas kettle

Ezekiel Elliot scored his 13th rushing touchdown of his rookie season during the “Sunday Night Football” game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Elliot then had a touchdown celebration worthy of the season, jumping into a gigantic red Christmas kettle from the Salvation Army.
Now that is showing the holiday spirit. It is also a nice plug for a worthy organisation.
NOW WATCH: Here’s the diet and workout routine LeBron James uses to stay in insane shape
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.