Ezekiel Elliott celebrated a touchdown by jumping into a gigantic Salvation Army Christmas kettle

Cork Gaines
Ezekiel ElliotNBC

Ezekiel Elliot scored his 13th rushing touchdown of his rookie season during the “Sunday Night Football” game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Elliot then had a touchdown celebration worthy of the season, jumping into a gigantic red Christmas kettle from the Salvation Army.


Now that is showing the holiday spirit. It is also a nice plug for a worthy organisation.

NOW WATCH: Here’s the diet and workout routine LeBron James uses to stay in insane shape

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

nfl sportspage-us