Ezekiel Elliott celebrated a touchdown by jumping into a gigantic Salvation Army Christmas kettle

Ezekiel Elliot scored his 13th rushing touchdown of his rookie season during the “Sunday Night Football” game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Elliot then had a touchdown celebration worthy of the season, jumping into a gigantic red Christmas kettle from the Salvation Army.





Now that is showing the holiday spirit. It is also a nice plug for a worthy organisation.

