Volcanic Ash Still Smothering Europe, Air Traffic Could Be Strangled For "Days"

The Icelandic volcano that began disrupting flights early Thursday in the UK is spreading deeper into Europe, promising to cause more trouble wherever it goes.The Belfast Telegraph reports:



Another Met Office review is expected to determine flight arrangements until 6pm tonight but aviation analysts warned that flights would be disrupted for days to come as airlines battled to clear the backlog and ensure planes were in the right place to run a normal service.

It had been hoped that a number of flights between Northern Ireland and Scotland would be allowed to go ahead, but a spokesman for George Best Belfast City Airport said no flights would leave before midday.

Bloomberg also reports that air traffic could be disrupted through the weekend. And Sky News reports that while the ash will soon depart from the UK, Scandinavia could get slammed next.

