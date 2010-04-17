Eyjafjallajökull Ash Cloud Could Cripple UK Food Imports Within Days

No flights in Northern Europe

The ash of Eyjafjallajökull could have a severe impact on UK food imports, with foreign fruit and vegetables like pineapple and baby sweet corn already seeing shortages, according to The Guardian.Other produce under threat includes lettuce, grapes, and asparagus.



Flights in and out of the UK continue to be halted. British Airways maintains that flights will not start moving again tomorrow, as all Saturday flights in and out of London have been canceled.

Ryanair has canceled flights until Monday.

