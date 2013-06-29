WITNESS: George Zimmerman Yelled For Help While Trayvon Martin Was On Top Of Him

Blood can be seen beneath George Zimmerman’s ear after he killed Trayvon Martin.

During day five of the second-degree murder trial of George Zimmerman, eyewitness Jonathon Good took the stand for the prosecution and gave his account of Zimmerman’s fight with the 17-year-old he killed.



Oddly, Good — who was a neighbour of Zimmerman’s — refused to mention Zimmerman or the slain teenager Trayvon Martin by name. But Good’s description of the fight suggests Zimmerman was on the bottom of the “tussle” with Martin and that Zimmerman was yelling for help.

Good’s testimony reflects what he told Sanford, Fla. police after Zimmerman killed Martin in February 2012.

At the time, Good told Sanford police officer Chris Serino that he saw a “darker-skinned guy on top pretty much throwing down blows.” Considering that police photos show Zimmerman’s bruised and bloodied head, Good’s account could back up Zimmerman’s self-defence claims.

There have been discrepancies in Good’s account, though.

During the defence’s cross-examination Friday, Mark O’Mara, one half of Zimmerman’s team, asked Good if “Trayvon was reigning down blows on Zimmerman.” Good responded, “That’s what it looked like.”

But at the prosecutor’s request, Good clarified that couldn’t see Martin throwing punches at Zimmerman but instead saw a “downward hand movement.”

The visibility that evening could be behind Good’s uncertainty. The fight between Zimmerman and Martin occurred at night in the rain and Good watched it unfold through vertical blinds.

Earlier this week, the jury heard testimony from Martin’s friend Rachel Jeantel, who was talking on the phone with him when the fight with Zimmerman started. Her testimony was inconsistent but suggested suggested Zimmerman followed and approached Trayvon.

Good’s testimony putting Martin on top of Zimmerman could place more doubt on her story.

