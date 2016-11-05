If you're not using eyelash primer before putting on mascara, you're making a big mistake

The INSIDER Summary:

• Everyone should be using eyelash primer.

• It makes your lashes fuller and thicker.

The secret to longer, fuller lashes isn’t only about the kind of mascara you’re using.

It’s just as much — if not more — about whether or not you’re using an eyelash primer.

Yes, those weird white mascara tubes you see at the drugstore actually do something worthwhile.

Eyelash primer gives your lashes an extra boost of volume — in other words, thicker, fuller lashes.

Here’s how it works:

Apply one light coat of the primer to your lashes. Immediately after, apply your mascara like you normally would, right on top of the primer.

Timing is crucial. Wait too long to put your mascara on, and your primer will dry and make it hard to apply the mascara, or make it clumpy.

But if done right, your mascara should glide on easily over your primer. The primer should also help to separate your lashes, making it easier to evenly coat your lashes with mascara.

I’m currently using Tarte’s eyelash primer, which is called Opening Act, but pretty much any brand — department store or drugstore — will give you good results.

