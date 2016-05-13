A German startup has released an app that sorts your photos by how artistic they are

Vimeo/GW Media Relations Apple CEO Tim Cook holding an iPhone

German startup EyeEm has released a new app that uses machine learning to assign scores to your photos, showing which are the best shots.

The Roll app is separate from EyeEm’s existing product. It works as a replacement to your camera roll, collecting together the images you take on your iPhone.

But the key feature of The Roll comes from EyeEm’s machine learning technology. The company has examined photos taken by professional photographers and used them to understand what makes a photo aesthetically pleasing.

Photos are synced with EyeEm’s servers and given a score — but it’s not a storage app. EyeEm cofounder Lorenz Aschoff told Business Insider that the company has no plans to compete with Google Photos or Dropbox by letting users store their photos on EyeEm’s servers.

I took several photos from the Business Insider UK kitchen. The Roll examined the photos and gave them a score out of 100. The higher the score, the better it thinks the photos is.

The Roll groups multiple photos together so that it’s easier to navigate through your camera if you take multiple shots of the same subject. And you can tap a button to delete all the photos that aren’t your best shot of each subject.

The space-saving functionality is a neat idea that could help people to cut down on the amount of space used by their camera roll. A 2014 survey found that 91% of iPhones in the UK have 16GB or less of storage space, meaning that it won’t take long for people to run out of space.

Here’s the data The Roll brings up for a photo of a potato. You can see that it’s tagged with what The Roll detected in the image. That may seem redundant in this app, but it makes more sense when you consider that the main EyeEm app includes a marketplace where photographers can sell their photos online. Automatic keywords make photos much easier to discover when people search for images to buy.

The Roll is iOS-only for now, but is expected to come to Android phones in the future. It’s a free app, and you don’t have to sign up to EyeEm to use it.

