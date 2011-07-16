How Men And Women Look At This Half Naked Woman Differently

How do men and women look at advertisements differently?Research firm EyeTrackShop recently surveyed 50 men and 50 women to find out.

It showed them three ads — two pretty sexual in nature, and one that was not.

How did the different genders look at each ad? Read on to find out …

There are small differences: Men like faces and women like shoes

If you're a man what do you look at here? What if you're a woman?

Men spend more time on the face and less time on the torso than women

Men start at the face move down then left then back right. Women start at the chest move up, then left then right

Here's a more complete look at the survey results

Another take on the data ... (Be warned, then next image is NSFWish)

How will men and women react to this image?

Men take a look at what's up top, women are interested in her sneakers

The eye movements are the same

Men spend more time on the face and bum than women

Women spent much more time looking at the shoes

And now for something less sexually charged

This one is pretty similar between the genders

Men start at the words then look at the car, while women start with the car

Women take in more of the car area in the ad than men

Men spend significantly more time on the car

Something else for you to take a look at ...

