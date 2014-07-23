26 Eye-Tracking Heatmaps Reveal Where People Really Look

They say the eyes tell all. Now thanks to eye-tracking technology we can tell they’re saying. Tracking eye movements can give us fascinating insights into advertising and design and reveal a few things about human tendencies.

We’ve picked out some of our favourites below:

Everyone focuses on Scarlett Johansson’s face in this Dolce & Gabbana ad.

sticky

Here you can see how the eyes follow a few different animations.

Sticky

In this package of meat, people look at the meat right away. Then, they read the label and check out the sticker.

Beef Retail

In this viewing of The Last Supper, people are looking at Jesus and the apostles. The eyes also seem to naturally fall on that space between two of the back windows.

Tobii Technology

Grocery shoppers are mostly looking for prices.

This one shows the differences between men and women. Men spend more time looking at the woman, while women read the rest of the ad.

Notice how the men are not looking at the shoes at all.

_

Men focus on baseball players’ torso more than women, who look only at the face.

Viewers of both genders are more likely to look at the woman’s face. On the guy’s profile, they’re reading the text.

Tobii Technology

Despite the really long beard, people still focus on the face in this one.

Sticky Inc.

Place a product slightly left of center in a store display to get it the most attention.

Tobii Technology

There’s a lot going on on this version of the New York Times’ homepage. Images and special text boxes won out.

This Smartwater ad does a pretty good job of getting people to notice the bottle of water. But they’re also checking out the model’s shoulder.

Sticky.ad

These Sunsilk ads show that just putting a pretty face on a copy isn’t enough. It matters where she’s looking.

This Pepsi can is just as eye-catching as the woman’s face.

Sticky.ad

This image shows “banner blindness,” revealing a potential problem with banner ads.

_

On Google, the top five listings on the page get the majority of eyeballs. Everything else can be considered below the fold.

On Facebook, photos catch the most eyes.

Here’s what people look at during a soccer match. They’re focused on the player throwing in the ball and the area he’s facing

Even though there’s a large picture of a man’s face on this billboard, more people were looking at the words on the left.

Women tend to focus on the face and the torso…

While men focus more on the groin …

_

What do people look at when they see the Vegas strip? The eye looks straight ahead and then veers back to the left.

In the six seconds they spend on a resume, recruiters focus on name, current and past position titles and dates, and education.

A few of these images were contributions from Sticky. Sticky lets companies to conduct their own biometric online eye-tracking.

