16 Heatmaps That Reveal Exactly Where People Look

They say the eyes tell all.Now thanks to eye-tracking technology we can tell they’re saying, and the results point to fascinating differences between men and women and useful insights into advertising and design.
We’ve picked out some of our favourite ones.
These Sunsilk ads show that just putting a pretty face on a copy isn't enough. It matters where she's looking.
As you'd probably guess, more eyes are reading the pictures and headlines on this Ad Age page than anything else.
Here's what people look at during a soccer match. They're focused on the player throwing in the ball and the area he's facing
Even though there's a large picture of a man's face on this billboard, more people were looking at the words on the left.
What do people look at when they see the Vegas strip? The eye looks straight ahead and then veers back to the left.
In the six seconds they spend on a resume, recruiters focus on name, current title and company, current position start and end dates, previous title and company, previous position start and end dates, and education.
BONUS: This customer traffic heatmap shows how IKEA customers have to follow one-way paths through the store unless they know the exit routes
