16 Heatmaps That Reveal Exactly Where People Look

How men look at an H&M ad

Photo: EyeTrackShop

They say the eyes tell all.Now thanks to eye-tracking technology we can tell they’re saying, and the results point to fascinating differences between men and women and useful insights into advertising and design.



We’ve picked out some of our favourite ones.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.