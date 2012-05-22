16 Heatmaps That Reveal Exactly Where People Look

Gus Lubin, Kim Bhasin, Shlomo Sprung
eyetrackHow men look at an H&M ad

Photo: EyeTrackShop

They say the eyes tell all.Now thanks to eye-tracking technology we can tell they’re saying, and the results point to fascinating differences between men and women and useful insights into advertising and design.

We’ve picked out some of our favourite ones.

Men spend more time looking at the woman, while women read the rest of the ad.

Notice how the men are not looking at the shoes at all.

These Sunsilk ads show that just putting a pretty face on a copy isn't enough. It matters where she's looking.

As you'd probably guess, more eyes are reading the pictures and headlines on this Ad Age page than anything else.

Notice how nobody's looking at Wolf Blitzer, but at rather the centre of the frame.

Could we have a heat map post without Facebook? Photos catch the most eyes

Men focus on baseball players' torso more than women, who look only at the face

The best place to post a link in a tweet is actually towards the beginning.

Here's what people look at during a soccer match. They're focused on the player throwing in the ball and the area he's facing

Even though there's a large picture of a man's face on this billboard, more people were looking at the words on the left.

Women tend to focus on the face and the torso...

While men focus more on the junk than women...

What do people look at when they see the Vegas strip? The eye looks straight ahead and then veers back to the left.

In the six seconds they spend on a resume, recruiters focus on name, current title and company, current position start and end dates, previous title and company, previous position start and end dates, and education.

BONUS: This customer traffic heatmap shows how IKEA customers have to follow one-way paths through the store unless they know the exit routes

BONUS: Yes... A Miami Heat heatmap

A heatmap is worth 1,000 words. So is a chart.

These Charts Show Why The Wall Street Protesters Are Upset >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.