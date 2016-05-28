These eye-tracking heatmaps reveal why Instagram's new icon could actually be a huge improvement

Dragonfly Before and after.

When brands release new icons and logos, previously-loyal customers often groan with frustration.

This happened when Instagram changed its app icon at the start of May. The flatter, more abstract design was described as possibly “one of the biggest design fails of the year,” by Adweek.

However, the industry trade title was wrong, according to new analysis from Dragonfly — a design analysis app created by Black Swan and researchers from Queen Mary University, London.

The new logo is actually 10% more engaging to the human eye than its predecessor, according to the app.

Dragonfly uses a computational model to process the visual characteristics of what someone is looking at (orientation, contrast, texture, luminance) to assign a stimulus attention score to every pixel, demonstrating its attractiveness. The resulting graphics are heatmaps that display what grabs human attention in the first three seconds of interaction.

Business Insider asked Dragonfly to analyse the old and new logos of ten major brands, giving each a saliency score out of 100. Below are the results:

Instagram's old logo has a mediocre saliency score of 58. Dragonfly suggested that it relied on 'nostalgia' and that much of its saliency relied on the 'Insta' text, offset against the lighter background. Dragonfly The new, controversial logo has a more impressive saliency score of 68. It is 'more impactful' according to Dragonfly, with the 'bright gradient of colours interrupted by the white outline of a camera,' drawing eyes to the center of the image. Dragonfly Google's old logo has a decent saliency score 67, which is unsurprising for such an iconic brand. Dragonfly However, Google's new logo dropped two points to 65, which Dragonfly said is a result of lack of a loop in the second 'g,' which apparently draws the eye. Dragonfly Uber's old logo with a white 'u' on a black background is described as 'impactful' by Dragonfly, giving it a good saliency score of 63. Dragonfly However, Uber's new logo is much less attractive, according to Dragonfly. So it has a saliency score of just 53. Dragonfly Airbnb's old logo came out with a very high saliency score of 76. Dragonfly Airbnb's new logo is almost as good, with a saliency score of 75. Airbnb's strong performance could be linked to its founders' background in art and design. Dragonfly Twitter's old bird logo may have a larger beak than the new version, but it scored just 47 on Dragonfly's saliency analysis. Dragonfly Twitter's new logo came out better, with a saliency score of 58. The beak is more of a focal point in the new bird, and it lacks the distracting feathers on the top of its head. Dragonfly Yahoo's old, iconic logo has a solid saliency score of 67. Dragonfly Its new logo is a slight improvement, rising to 69. The 'deeper colour of purple with added shadowing makes it crisper to the eye,' according to Dragonfly. Dragonfly Facebook's old logo scored a massive 80, by using a clear, attractive font. Dragonfly The new Facebook logo has only undergone minor changes. However, the slightly finer font, with the more curved 'a' knocked its saliency score slightly down to 79. Dragonfly Beer brand Coors Light's old logo scored an impressive 73. This is down to the 'tightly packed' text which 'draws focus,' according to Dragonfly. Dragonfly The new Coors Light logo is much worse, according to the analysis, scoring just 57. The wider logo 'quickly gets washed out.' Dragonfly The white edging of Paypal's old logo gives is a strong saliency score of 72. DragonFly With this white highlighting removed, Paypal's new logo's saliency falls to 66. Also, the lighter shade of blue in the new logo makes it 'slightly washed out.' Dragonfly Foursquare's old logo was pretty good, gaining a high saliency score of 72. Dragonfly However, Foursquare's new logo was even better, gaining the highest saliency score of the analysis, with 82. This is down to the sharp red 'F' and the all capitals lettering, which is clearer than the old cursive font. Dragonfly

