These eye-tracking heat maps show what people really care about

Gus Lubin
Eye-tracking heatmap women lookingsticky.ai

We never tire of looking at eye-tracking heat maps. In one glance, you can see what does or doesn’t influence people and how your reactions compare to the rest of the world.

Sticky, a startup that does that kind of analysis for brands, has recently delved into emotional tracking. It provided the following new set of images for Business Insider readers.

Among four 'Game of Thrones' actors, people like looking at Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie) most, Kit Harington (Jon) second, Richard Madden (Rob) third, Pedro Pascal (Oberyn) fourth.

sticky.ai

Among four 'Game of Thrones' actresses, people like looking at Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) most, Natalie Dormer (Margaery) second, Lena Headey (Cersei) third, and Sophie Turner (Sansa) fourth.

sticky.ai

Baby Boomers look at ads on the side of websites. Millennials do not.

sticky.ai

People looked at James Franco a lot this car ad. The car, not so much.

sticky.ai

Only 72% of viewers found Waldo. It took them 2.5 seconds on average.

sticky.ai

Everyone looked at the bikini model in this ad. No one looked at the product.

sticky.ai

Reebok nails it on getting people to look at slogan and brand name.

sticky.ai

Reebok again made a strong brand impression with this ad.

sticky.ai

In Ellen's famous selfie, women look at the female celebrities first, while men look first at the male celebrities.

sticky.ai

On Yelp, people look almost exclusively at the names and stars, not the reviews.

sticky.ai

Tropicana's rebranding a few years ago failed, with sales dropping 20% in one month. Supposedly, people mistook the new product for generic orange juice. Eye-tracking shows that people did fail to look at the brand name.

sticky.ai

Is the celebrity endorsement worth it? People looked at Jennifer Aniston and the slogan, but not the product or brand in this ad. In follow-up testing, only 20% of people could recall the brand.

sticky.ai

One of the few things more engaging than a human face? Google auto-fill results.

sticky.ai

People like looking at female celebrities more than male celebrities.

sticky.ai

We like looking at things that other people are looking at ...

sticky.ai

... even if that other person is a baby.

sticky.ai

Now why don't you look within ...

