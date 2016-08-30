These eye-tracking heat maps show what people really care about

We never tire of looking at eye-tracking heat maps. In one glance, you can see what does or doesn’t influence people and how your reactions compare to the rest of the world.
Sticky, a startup that does that kind of analysis for brands, has recently delved into emotional tracking. It provided the following new set of images for Business Insider readers.
Among four 'Game of Thrones' actors, people like looking at Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie) most, Kit Harington (Jon) second, Richard Madden (Rob) third, Pedro Pascal (Oberyn) fourth.
sticky.ai
Among four 'Game of Thrones' actresses, people like looking at Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) most, Natalie Dormer (Margaery) second, Lena Headey (Cersei) third, and Sophie Turner (Sansa) fourth.
sticky.ai
In Ellen's famous selfie, women look at the female celebrities first, while men look first at the male celebrities.
sticky.ai
Tropicana's rebranding a few years ago failed, with sales dropping 20% in one month. Supposedly, people mistook the new product for generic orange juice. Eye-tracking shows that people did fail to look at the brand name.
sticky.ai
Is the celebrity endorsement worth it? People looked at Jennifer Aniston and the slogan, but not the product or brand in this ad. In follow-up testing, only 20% of people could recall the brand.
sticky.ai
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.