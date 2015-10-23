We've finally learned what this mysterious new emoji means

When a beta version of Apple’s most recent mobile software update came with a bunch of new emoji last month, people noticed an interesting one that looked like a mix between an eye and a speech bubble. Apple’s official name for it was “eye in speech bubble,” but its origins and intended use were unknown.

Now, the meaning behind a mysterious emoji has been revealed.

The Ad Council, the nonprofit behind the Smoky Bear and “Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk” PSAs, has claimed the emoji as part of its anti-bullying campaign called “I Am A Witness” that’s launching next month.

“All teens are impacted by bullying and they often feel helpless when they witness it. Emojis have become a second language for teens, and they provide a relevant and easy way to get involved,” Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council, said in a statement.

Apple isn’t the only tech company showing its support for the campaign. Google, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and others are helping promote the campaign on their respective platforms next month.

There’s also a dedicated iPhone app for the campaign that lets users send custom emoji and anti-bullying stickers.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: How to send diverse emojis on your iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.