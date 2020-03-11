Inside Eyam, a 17th century English village that became one of the most remarkable cases of self-quarantine in history

Ryder Kimball
George DawnStained glass window in Eyam Church depicting the plague outbreak.

In 1666, William Mompesson, the rector of Eyam village, gathered its 750 residents to lay out a plan for containing an outbreak of the bubonic plague. They arrived at the decision to voluntarily quarantine, with no one leaving or entering until plague cases ceased.

Alastair Wallace/ShutterstockOne of the plague cottages in Eyam.

Source: BBC, The Guardian, The Washington Post

Within 14 months, over a third of Eyam’s population succumbed to the horror of the plague that had been inadvertently brought to the village from London.

Dale Lorna Jacobsen/ShutterstockChurch at Eyam.

Source: BBC, The Guardian, The Washington Post, Francine Clifford (Eyam Historian)

Between 1665 and 1666, the last major outbreak of the bubonic plague ravaged London, killing around 25% of the city’s population. Earlier outbreaks of plague, also known as Black Death, were responsible for killing an estimated 25 million people in Europe in the 14th century.

Getty ImagesThe plague of 1348 in Florence, engraving based on a painting by Luigi Sabatelli (1772-1850), from L’Illustrazione Italiana, No 48, December 2, 1877.

Source: CDC,BBC,Encyclopaedia Britannica, National Geographic

Though the 1665 epidemic was mainly confined to London and Cambridge, an outbreak occurred in Eyam, which was more than 150 miles away.

Google ImagesMap of Eyam and London.

Source: Encyclopaedia Britannica, Francine Clifford (Eyam Historian)

It was later discovered that Eyam’s tailor had ordered a bale of cloth from London, which happened to be carrying plague-ridden fleas. The bacteria that cause plague exist in a long-term cycle between certain rodent species and fleas, but can be transmitted to humans in a number of ways, most commonly through flea bites.

The Print Collector/Getty ImagesDepiction of a street in London during the Great Plague Epidemic of 1665-1666.

Source: CDC,BBC,World Health Organisation

George Viccars, the tailor’s assistant, was the first person in Eyam to be exposed and killed by this resurgence of plague. He died on September 7, 1965.

Universal History Archive/Getty ImagesA 19th century engraving of a cross at Eyam.

Source: BBC

Over the next two months, around 40 more people died, but infections significantly dropped off by May of 1666, and most residents presumed the epidemic to be over.

MyLoupe/Universal Images Group/Getty ImagesOne of the plague cottages in Eyam, Derbyshire, UK.

Source: BBC, The Washington Post, Francine Clifford (Eyam Historian)

However, the plague mutated and became pneumonic by the summer of 1666. This meant that instead of fleas having to bite humans to transmit the disease, humans could now transmit it to each other directly.

Wikimedia CommonsThe Dance of Death by Michael Wolgemut, 1493.

Source:
Francine Clifford (Eyam Historian),The Washington Post

The mutated form of plague caused a tremendous surge in deaths, and many of Eyam’s residents considered fleeing.

Alina Hartounian/AP PhotoHome of the first plague victim in Eyam.

Source:
Francine Clifford (Eyam Historian),BBC

The newly appointed rector Mompesson realised that Eyam’s fleeing villagers could create outbreaks in neighbouring cities of Sheffield and Manchester.

George DawnScan of a painted portrait of William Mompesson, made for Eyam Church.

Source: The Washington Post, BBC

Mompesson thought the rightful course of action was to self-quarantine the town. He believed that they could prevent further transmission to surrounding areas by restricting anyone from entering or leaving Eyam.

Marmalade Photos/ShutterstockInterior of the church at Eyam.

Source: BBC, Francine Clifford (Eyam Historian)

Mompesson, who wasn’t entirely trusted by the locals yet, reached out to the former rector, Thomas Stanley, to help him convince the villagers not to flee. Together, on June 24, 1666, the two convinced the people of Eyam to voluntarily quarantine themselves, facing a greater chance of death but ensuring their neighbours’ protection.

MyLoupe/Universal Images Group/Getty ImagesGravestone in Eyam.

Source: BBC, The Washington Post, Francine Clifford (Eyam Historian)

Francine Clifford, a local historian in Eyam, believes that Mompesson and Stanley appear to have been appealing to the community’s religious values, convincing them that, according to Christian teachings, the town had a moral duty to do something good for humankind.

Alastair Wallace/ShutterstockParish Church at Eyam.

Source: Francine Clifford (Eyam Historian)

The village placed rocks in a one-mile circle around Eyam to create their isolation zone. Over the next few months, no one entered or left the town, eliminating any human-to-human transmission except for each other.

MyLoupe/Universal Images Group/Getty ImagesA cross in the Eyam graveyard.

Source: BBC, The Washington Post

Nearby villages would leave food and supplies by the cordon rocks in return for coins that were soaked in vinegar, a practice that the townspeople believed would prevent the plague from spreading.

Alina Hartounian/AP ImagesA cordon stone in Eyam.

Source: BBC, The History and Antiquities of Eyam, The Washington Post

In 1665, Eyam had between 750 to 800 residents. By the time the plague had taken its toll, 260 of them had died, representing over a third of the total population.

MyLoupe/Universal Images Group/Getty ImagesGravestone in the cemetery at Eyam.

Source: The Royal Society, BBC, Eyam Plague Village, Francine Clifford (Eyam Historian)

William Mompesson kept careful parish registers and accounts of every plague victim during this period. The records show entire families dying rapidly, in one case within a week. During August of 1666, at its peak, five to six people were dying a day in Eyam.

MyLoupe/Universal Images Group/Getty ImagesThe home of the Rose family, who all died during the plague epidemic.

Source: BBC, The Guardian, Eyam Plague Village, Atlas Obscura

In a letter dated November 20, 1966, Mompesson wrote about what life in the village had been like, commenting “my ears never heard such doleful lamentations—my nose never smelled such horrid smells, and my eyes never beheld such ghastly spectacles.”

MyLoupe/Universal Images Group/Getty ImagesThe grave of Catherine Mompesson, the wife of William Mompesson, who became infected with plague after helping other sick villagers.

Source:

The History and Antiquities of Eyam

However, infections tapered out just over a year after the plague first infected Eyam. Mompesson wrote that the last infection to occur was on October 17, 1666.

Geography Photos/Universal Images Group/Getty ImagesThe home of the plague’s 3rd victim in Eyam.

Source: Francine Clifford (Eyam Historian),BBC

Clifford attributes a combination of colder weather and the plague’s natural life cycle as reasons for it dying out. She notes that outbreaks of plague in England almost always lasted around a year.

De Agostini/Getty ImagesDepiction of the plague in Italy in the 17th century, seen in the Museo Storico Nazionale Dell’Arte Sanitaria.

Source: Francine Clifford (Eyam Historian)

Fortunately, the self-imposed quarantine was successful in preventing further transmission. Clifford said that if it had reached Manchester or Sheffield it most likely would have become a severe epidemic with thousands of fatalities.

The Print Collector/Getty ImagesPlague cottages in Eyam.

Source: The Royal Society, BBC,Francine Clifford (Eyam Historian)

Tens of thousands of tourists visit Eyam each year to admire its villagers’ historic sacrifice and to learn about an era ravaged by plague epidemics.

MyLoupe/Universal Images Group/Getty ImagesA street in Eyam.

Source:

Patrick Wallis (History Workshop Journal)

Clifford says that communal ideas of self-sacrifice still resonate centuries later in Eyam, now with a population of about 1,000. She said that the town is a community-centered village that is full of caring people ready to help their neighbours.

Hulton Archive/Getty ImagesThousands gathered to honour Catherine Mompesson, the wife of William Mompesson, who was named the ‘Heroine of Eyam’ for her commitment to caring for the sick.

Source:
Francine Clifford (Eyam Historian)

