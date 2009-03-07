Exxon's CEO Gets Chesty and Sarcastic On Renewables, Washington

Exxon Mobile’s CEO Rex Tillerson has some issues with Washington apparently. When asked about the tax subsidies for alternative energy, he said:



Environmental Capital: “If I wanted to kill [tax subsidies], the thing to do is for Exxon Mobil to go and invest heavily in them and then Congress would immediately cancel the tax subsidy. Actually what they would do is they would just cancel it for us,” said Mr.Tillerson, during the annual analyst meeting at the New York Stock Exchange.

He added: “In reality, that is what I fear would happen. So we are not going to go into investments that are dependent on a government providing a tax system to make them viable.”

