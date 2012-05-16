10 Steps That Led To Exxon Mobil's Global Domination

Photo: Steve Coll

In the new book Private Empire: ExxonMobil and American Power, Steve Coll details the corporate dominance of Exxon/ExxonMobil over the past 20-plus years. Ever since March 23, 1989, when Exxon Valdez spilled upwards of 250,000 barrels of crude oil into Prince Williams Sound, Exxon has maintained billions in yearly profits despite losing its “equity position” in the Middle East.



Through the 2000s ExxonMobil repeatedly broke the record for highest quarterly and annual net profit for a U.S. company, with highs of $11.66 billion and $45 billion in 2008.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.