Exxon To PBS: Hey, No Hard Feelings. Here's A Check.

Headline for a press release that just floated into our inbox: “ExxonMobil Returns as National PBS Sponsor”. The gist: The oil giant be sponsoring “Nightly Business Report” and “NOVA”. Not disclosed: How much money the world’s most profitable company will be handing over to the public network, and when exactly Exxon had stopped writing checks to PBS, anyway.



Our immediate conclusion: Exxon must have bailed out on PBS shortly after the Valdez disgorged its contents along the Alaskan coast in 1989. Lucky for us we checked with Google first, which tells us that the company was still underwriting shows up through 2004. No word on what’s changed since then — we assume PBS still plans on beating up the oil business when ever it deserves it. Like it did in this documentary, aired last year, which declares that “oil tankers are not as safe as they might seem.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.