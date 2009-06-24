Exxon Spends $500,000 On Electric Car Program

Exxon (XOM) is launching an electric car rental/sharing program at the Maryland Science centre in Baltimore.



The Science centre will receive a small fleet of electric vehicles, the Maya-300, that can be rented by tourists and residents to drive around town to “to experience the feel of an electric vehicle.”

We think it might be a nice little business for the Science centre, if they charge for the rentals (unclear from the press release). It seems feasible to us that lots of people would rent an electric car at a premium price over a gas car simply for the novelty.

As for Exxon, it looks to be a marketing ploy. The company is spending $500,000 on the program, which includes a display at the Science centre on electric cars. At that price, it’s not a big investment for Exxon, much less than an ad in the Super Bowl for instance.

Exxon is providing a battery separator film for the batteries that power the car. It’s hard to see that contributing significant revenue for many years, if ever.

