Two Weeks After Oil Spill, Cleanup Is So Loud 'I Had To Take Something To Knock Me Out'

The last time we spoke with Mayflower, Arkansas’ Misty Sobanski, she and her 16-year-old daughter were still laid up in a nearby hotel.



Now, two weeks after an Exxon-owned pipeline spilled more than 10,000 gallons of oil in the small hamlet, Sobanski says she applauds the progress Exxon has made in the clean up.

But that nuisances remain.

They’ve now been able to move back, she said, but her daughter was late to school twice because of traffic and will have to make up classes.

Meanwhile, the noise of clean-up crews working 24 hours remains intolerable.

“I had to go to the doctor to get something to knock me out at night,” she said.

She also complained about having to show her licence just to get back to her home, and that cleanup trucks have practically invaded her neighbourhood.

“I hear diesel horn honks 100 times a day,” she quipped.

Still, she said, conditions are much better today.

The worry for many now, she said, is property values. neighbours have retained lawyers in the event the market sours on their homes.

“No one is going to buy a house in a subdivision with an oil spill,” she said. “We’re concerned we’ll never be able to sell our house.”

Dow Jones’ Alison Sider reported today that Exxon is now in talks to buy affected homes in addition to a $10,000 payment for each household to cover “disruption and inconvenience.”

