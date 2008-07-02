Exxon Mobil (XOM) Upgraded To Buy: A Safe Investment

Now that Exxon Mobil (XOM) is nearing $90, Bernstein has upgraded XOM to Outperform, calling the company a safe investment in the current environment. We assume it’s “safe” because of $150 oil and the “current environment” refers to a global economy collapse. Regardless, Bernstein cites:



best of industry returns

a high credit rating

Bernstein upgraded Exxon Mobil (XOM) from Market Perform to OUTPERFORM.

