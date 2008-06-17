Oil Analysts Cashing Out: Sign of Top for Exxon Mobil (XOM), ConocoPhillips (COP), et al?

Wall Street’s top oil analysts are striking while the iron is hot and jumping to hedge funds. Is this a sign of the top? Bloomberg:



Wall Street is losing its top oil analysts as securities firms suffer record losses and hedge funds offer the promise of higher pay.

Morgan Stanley’s Douglas Terreson and Citigroup Inc.’s Doug Leggate, ranked first and second by Institutional Investor on coverage of the biggest oil companies, left their positions, the banks said. Geoff Kieburtz, the No. 3 analyst for oilfield contractors, is leaving Citigroup. Robert Morris, the top-ranked analyst for independent oil companies such as Anadarko Petroleum Corp., left Bank of America earlier this year.

See Also:

Exxon Mobil (XOM): Even Iran President Now Jawboning Oil Prices Down (XOM)

Oil to $139.89 on Wimpy Saudi Production Increase (XOM)

Lehman (LEH): What Planet is CEO Dick Fuld Living On? (LEH)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.